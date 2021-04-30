CBSE Affiliation 2022 registration date extended, check schedule, details here

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date for CBSE Affiliation 2022-23 session under its newly ungraded School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System, SARAS. The board has issued revised dates for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation, an extension of affiliation, and all other categories. The official notice can be checked by all the schools through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The Competent Authority of the Board has extended the first window period of online application for Fresh Affiliation, Up-gradation of Affiliation, and Extension of Affiliation till June 30, 2021, after reviewing the COVID19 situation in the country. The complete revised timetable is given below.

Complete Schedule

Category of Affiliation Revised Dates Fresh Affiliation (Including Switch Over and Middle School syllabus) March 16 to June 30, 2021 September 1 to October 31, 2021 Upgradation of Affiliation March 16 to June 30, 2021 September 1 to October 31, 2021 Extension of Affiliation March 16 to June 30, 2021 (After June 30 can apply with additional fee) All other categories March 16 to throughout the year

The new affiliation system of the Board came into effect from March 1, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021, which has been extended keeping the pandemic under consideration.