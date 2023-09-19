The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from eligible students for the Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 Scheme. The Board has additionally opened the renewal portal for the candidates who were awarded the Single Girl Child Scholarship in 2022. The last date for submission of online applications is October 18, 2023. CBSE invites applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023, renewal portal open for 2022 awardees

Eligible students will be given ₹500 under this scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded for a maximum period of two years. Only Indian citizens will receive the scholarship.

“All Single Girl Students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than ₹1,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. In the next two years, the total enhancement in tuition fee in such school shall not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged”, reads the official statement.

Selection procedure:

Students should have passed the Class X Examination from the CBSE and secured 60% or more marks.

For Renewal, students should have received the CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year and should have been a student of CBSE in class XI in the previous year and have scored 50% or more marks in Class XI and promoted to class XII

Candidates should be pursuing Class XI & XII from CBSE-affiliated Schools.

Tuition fees should not be more than ₹1,500 per month in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII.

