CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: Registration for Class 10 begins today

Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:29 PM IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 registration begins today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can check the complete details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education have started the registration process for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on October 14, 2022. Candidates of Class 10 who want to apply for single girl child scholarship can apply online through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The last date to register online is till November 14, 2022. The verification of application by the school will be done from October 21 to November 21, 2022.

The eligibility of the single girl scholarship plan is the student have to pass class 10 from the school affiliated with CBSE and pursuing her education at Class 10 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools. Also, the girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have scored 60 percent or more marks in Class 10 are eligible for the award of scholarship.

The scholarship shall be renewed for a period pf one year i.e., successful completion of class 11 and student have scored 50 percent or more marks in Class 11 and promoted to Class 12. No offline application/ hardcopy of request will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Friday, October 14, 2022
