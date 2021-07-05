CISCE reduces syllabus for 2022 Class 10 and 12 board exams

The CISCE has reduced the ICSE and ISC syllabus for English and Indian languages for the coming academic session. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the reduced syllabus of these subjects on its website and has asked schools to follow them.

CISCE reduced syllabus

In a letter to school heads, the Council has referred to the situation arising out of COVID-19 crisis in the country and has said that in addition to a significant loss of instructional hours during the past year teaching-learning processes have been impacted due to the various alternate modes of syllabus transaction that needed to be adopted due to closure of schools.

Schools have remained closed in the country since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Classes are being held in online mode.

"The CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced without compromising on the qualify of content," it has said in the letter.

The Council is the first to reduce syllabus for the forthcoming board exam.

It has asked schools to make sure that the concerned subject teachers cover the syllabus according to the sequence of topics. "This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required," it said.

Meanwhile, ICSE, ISC board exam results are expected to be announced within July 31.