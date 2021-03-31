COVID-19 surge: School for classes VIII and below shut in MP

IND USA
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all schools in the state up to class VIII shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:56 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all schools in the state up to class VIII shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by the MP School Education Department.

Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

Directives issued earlier laid down that classes from IX to XII can be conducted from April 1, but consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past one month, including 2,173 on Tuesday.


