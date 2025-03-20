Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said that the students should look beyond degrees and jobs and also take care of those sections of the society who have never seen the face of school, college or university. CUSB convocation: Governor tells students to take care of deprived sections

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 4th convocation ceremony of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Bihar’s only Category-1 and A++ rank university.

“It is an important day in your life and it is also the beginning of a new journey to take on new challenges ahead with the life lessons learnt in the university. I believe you will play your role in serving humanity along with public welfare and world welfare,” he added, quoting from Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and other ancient scriptures.

As a special guest, Bihar minister Prem Kumar highlighted the role of youth, especially students, in realizing the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

CUSB Vice Chancellor Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh thanked the Governor, minister and CUSB founder VC Prof Janak Pandey and dwelt on the achievements and future plans of the institution.

On the occasion, the Governor awarded the medals and degrees to the toppers on stage. Of the 80 toppers from under-graduate and post-graduate courses,, there were 59 girls, they were awarded gold medals.

For the year 2021, two students got the Chancellor Gold Medal, 10 got School Gold Medal while 26 students recieved Department Gold Medal. Similarly, for the year 2022, two students got Chancellor Gold Medal, 11 School Gold Medal and 29 Department Gold Medal.

A total of 1346 students who passed Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) and PhD in the year 2021 and 2022 were awarded degree certificates.