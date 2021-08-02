Home / Education / News / Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister
Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister(HT file)
Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister(HT file)
news

Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister

Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re- opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory after consulting the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy after August 15.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Puducherry, Aug 2 (PTI): Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re- opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory after consulting the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy after August 15.

The Home and Education Minister, in a press statement, said he held a meeting with educational officials to discuss about COVID-19 and its third wave. He said the government has decided not to re-open the schools and colleges for now.

"A meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister will be held after August 15 to decide on re-opening of the schools and colleges," he said.

All educational institutions remained shut for the last several months owing to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.