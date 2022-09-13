Delay in UG, PG medical admissions: Students seek clarity from Maharashtra CET

Two and a half months since the announcement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate aspirants and a week since the announcement of NEET-UG, students are still waiting for information on admissions.

While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a tentative admissions schedule for PG medical aspirants hinting at the all-India process kicking off on September 15, no news has been released by the state admissions authority till date.

“Something as simple as an admissions brochure has not been released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell. PG medical aspirants appeared for their exam in May and the result was out on June 2, only to wait for months together for the admissions process to start. Such delay will reflect in students’ academic time,” said Sudha Shenoy, mother and activist.

While senior officials from the state CET cell have attributed this delay on pending decision on reservation for other backward classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats for UG and PG medical courses, parents are worried that this delay might also hint at changes to admissions process this year.

"Whatever be the process, we need to be informed about the same in advance. Not only is the CET cell delaying the process, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) too has not yet confirmed the fee structure of medical colleges for UG as well as PG courses. Last minute announcements tend to leave students as well as the admissions authority in a mess,” said Dr Ashu Parekh, a PG medical aspirant.