Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details

Delhi cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE)," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"There are around 1,000 govt schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic sessions 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board. Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they'll be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"In the past six years, the nation has witnessed revolutionary changes in the national capital's education system. We began investing 25% of the budget in the education system," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"The principals and teachers were sent for training at various institutes across the world," Kejriwal added.

"We appointed estate managers in every school. To improve the education quality in government schools, we started Mission Buniyaad, and Mission Chunoti. We also introduced the happiness curriculum, through which we taught students to meditate and also improve their interpersonal relationships with their parents and teachers. Because of the efforts, the results of the Delhi government schools have sprouted up to 98%," he said.

The DBSE will fulfill three goals, firstly it will enable the feeling of nationalism within the students, secondly, it will help students to become good human beings irrespective of caste, religion, creed, and class, and thirdly to plan an education content to increase the employment of the students, he said.