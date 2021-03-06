Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE)," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"There are around 1,000 govt schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic sessions 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board. Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they'll be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"In the past six years, the nation has witnessed revolutionary changes in the national capital's education system. We began investing 25% of the budget in the education system," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"The principals and teachers were sent for training at various institutes across the world," Kejriwal added.
"We appointed estate managers in every school. To improve the education quality in government schools, we started Mission Buniyaad, and Mission Chunoti. We also introduced the happiness curriculum, through which we taught students to meditate and also improve their interpersonal relationships with their parents and teachers. Because of the efforts, the results of the Delhi government schools have sprouted up to 98%," he said.
The DBSE will fulfill three goals, firstly it will enable the feeling of nationalism within the students, secondly, it will help students to become good human beings irrespective of caste, religion, creed, and class, and thirdly to plan an education content to increase the employment of the students, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2021 to be 'Year of Education', ₹1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command
- The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100
- Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of 1.5mn schools impacted 247mn children in India: UNICEF study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to work to overcome language barriers for allowing talent to flourish: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-KGP team develops technology to improve efficiency in fertiliser application
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox