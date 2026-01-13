Delhi CM distributes ₹25.25 crore scholarships to 1,709 students

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed scholarships worth ₹25.25 crore to 1,709 meritorious students from economically weaker sections under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme.

Addressing the scholarship distribution programme at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta said providing financial assistance to students was the Delhi government's investment in their future and a step towards strengthening the city's youth.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, senior officials of the Education Department, vice chancellors of various universities, educationists and a large number of students, according to a statement.

The chief minister said that scholarship amounts for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25 had been transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible students studying in universities across Delhi. She also informed that a pending scholarship amount of ₹19 crore from the previous government's tenure had been released by the present government, asserting that no funds earmarked for students' education would remain pending in future.

Marking National Youth Day, Gupta urged students to draw inspiration from the thoughts and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and to pursue their goals with dedication and discipline.

She said the progress of the nation depended on the advancement of its youth and highlighted the role of young people in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The chief minister also said that national development was not possible through government policies alone and required the collective responsibility and active participation of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sood said the government was committed to improving the education sector and ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds received adequate support.

He said the government's approach was guided by the principle of Antyodaya, aimed at ensuring that benefits reached those at the lowest rung of society. He said the Narela Education City project, which had remained stalled for several years, was now being implemented.

He added that the project's budget had been increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,300 crore and would include shared university campuses, auditoriums, libraries, digital libraries and ICT laboratories spread across 160 acres.

The Education Minister said the objective of the government was to address challenges in the education sector through policy measures and effective implementation, adding that education would play a key role in shaping leadership for the future.

Meritorious students from economically weaker sections who have passed Class XII from Delhi schools with at least 75 per cent marks and meet the prescribed income criteria are eligible for financial assistance under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme, it said.

The scholarship amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, it added.