Delhi: IP University announces 24 new courses; online application from Feb 2

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Wednesday said it has opened admissions for the 2026-27 academic session and announced 24 new courses.

The announcement was made at an event, which was also attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with vice chancellor Mahesh Verma.

The online application process will begin on February 2.

A statement by the university said it offers more than 43,000 seats across over 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, spanning engineering, law, medicine, management, design and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics and data science.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said the launch reflected the government's commitment to strengthening public education in Delhi. Recalling his student days, he said, "Many students earlier had to leave the city for higher education, often burdened by high fees, but institutions like IP University had helped change that reality."

This year's new offerings include programmes such as Bachelor of Management Studies, MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, BTech in Computer Science with specialisations in AI, Data Science and Business Systems, BSc Clinical Psychology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, and MA in Mass Communication (weekend). New teacher education and inclusive education courses have also been introduced, covering multiple disability specialisations, the statement said.

The university has affiliated nine new institutions this year, while some programmes are already running from its Narela campus, with more planned, it said.

According to the statement, admissions will be through a mix of common entrance tests and national-level exams such as JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CMAT, CLAT and CUET.

A one-time application fee of ₹2,500 will apply, it said. Candidates have been advised to check the official brochure on the university website for details.