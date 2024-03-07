 DU allots ₹67.71 cr for setting up WiFi across its college campuses | Education - Hindustan Times
News / Education / education news / Delhi University to set up WiFi network across its college campuses, sanctions 67.71 cr for project

Delhi University to set up WiFi network across its college campuses, sanctions 67.71 cr for project

PTI | , New Delhi
Mar 07, 2024 03:17 PM IST

The WiFi network will be set up at about 90 colleges of DU, on both north and south campuses and the Dhaka Hostel complex, said an official document.

The Delhi University has allocated a fund of 67.71 crore for setting up a WiFi network across all its college campuses as well as in an upcoming girls’ hostel in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, according to an official document.

Delhi University allocates <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67.71 crore for setting up a WiFi network across all its colleges on both north and south campuses, and the Dhaka Hostel complex. (File Photo)
Delhi University allocates 67.71 crore for setting up a WiFi network across all its colleges on both north and south campuses, and the Dhaka Hostel complex. (File Photo)

The WiFi (Wireless Fidelity) connectivity will be set up across about 90 colleges of Delhi University, on both north and south campuses and the Dhaka Hostel complex, the document said.

The execution of the work will be funded from the loan corpus of 938.33 crore taken by the varsity from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) in October last year to undertake various developmental projects.

A loan share of 261.33 crore from this corpus has been sanctioned by the HEFA for setting up the WiFi network as well as to start the work for the construction of a building for the Faculty of Technology.

The HEFA is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education which provides financial assistance for the creation of educational infrastructure and research facilities in India's premier educational Institutions.

The Delhi University had applied for a HEFA loan in 2022 to meet its infrastructural needs and expansion plans including setting up DU's east Delhi campus in Surajmal Vihar, and opening a new college in Najafgarh, among other projects.

The agency has also approved proposals for five other projects to get funding from the HEFA loan, work on which will begin as and when the funds are sanctioned.

