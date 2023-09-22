News / Education / News / Delhi Unviersity invites applications for Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023

Delhi Unviersity invites applications for Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 05:26 PM IST

University of Delhi is inviting applications for its Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme part-time 2023. Apply by October 4, 2023.

University of Delhi's Dean of Students’ Welfare Office has invited applications for the Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme part-time 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the link given below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSee9nifEvgDHwFPYcucIXX8SP9vHwfVnElkQeMHyJlqNoRsnQ/viewform

The registration process will end on October 4, 2023.

Eligibility criteria: Regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course or stream at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for Internship programmes. The first-year/first-semester students of UG & PG are not eligible for the part-time internship 2023.

The part-time internship contains a flexible 8 to 10 hours per week. The period of Part-time internship shall not exceed six months under any circumstances. Candidates will be awarded a stipend of 5,250 per month (subject to approval).

Students who have already availed of VCIS-2022 (Summer/Part-time) are not eligible for VCIS part-time Internship 2023.

