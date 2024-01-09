DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till January 17, notice here

Delhi University has extended the registration date for DU Financial Support Scheme 2024. The last date to apply is till January 17, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of DU FSS at dsw.du.ac.in. DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till January 17

The Schedule for the submission of the hard/ printed copy of the application form has also been postponed. It will be released on DSW website on January 19, 2024.

DU Financial Support Scheme 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who are eligible to apply can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of DU FSS at dsw.du.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Fill the registration page and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, a full-time bonafide student studying in any UG/ PG Degree program at a Department/ Institution/ Centre of University of Delhi belonging to the following categories is eligible to apply. However, students enrolled in the B.Tech/ Five Year Integrated Law Program are not eligible.

Students whose family income is less than or equal to 4 lakh will get upto 100 percent fee waiver and students whose family income is between 4 lakh to 8 lakh will get upto 50 percent fee waiver. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

