New Delhi, In a move aimed at enhancing academic flexibility and global exposure, Delhi University is set to consider a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme at foreign higher education institutions under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022. DU may introduce Semester Away Programme at foreign universities for UG students

The proposal is scheduled to be tabled at the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the meeting agenda, while the university has already introduced multiple exit options for undergraduate students at different stages in line with the National Education Policy 2020, it is now exploring the possibility of allowing students to spend a semester away as part of their degree programme.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI on Monday, "This is being proposed for providing even greater flexibility to students. Under this, as long as the academic requirement for the degree in which the student is enrolled is being fulfilled, they can even go for internships or training in an foreign higher education institution ."

Mentioning the operationalisation of the Semester Away Programme , the agenda states: "The University shall initiate S whereby students enrolled in any programme offered in the university departments or colleges may undertake their programme of study partly in India and partly in the FHEI, complying with relevant UGC Regulations, 2022, for a period of one semester."

The aim of the S, the document reiterated, is to provide wider exposure, range of multidisciplinary approaches, pedagogy, research, internships, projects and global connect.

DU UG students, enrolled from the academic year 2022-23 onwards, will be able to opt for the semester away, but only in the third, fifth and seventh semesters, to ensure that the student is able to complete the relevant qualification from the parent university.

"A student may be allowed to pursue one semester in FHEIs with a minimum of 12 credits and maximum of 26 credits," the agenda further said.

The university also might provide financial assistance to meritorious students from financially weaker backgrounds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.