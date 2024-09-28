DUSU Polls 2024 : ABVP National Gen Secy exudes confidence, says will defeat NSUI in all four posts

As the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections concluded on Friday, National General Secretary of ABVP Yagywalkya Shukla exuded confidence that there is strong support among students for all four ABVP candidates and confidently stated that the student body was set to defeat NSUI on all 4 posts. Voting for DUSU elections was held on Friday in various colleges and departments of Delhi University amid tight security. (Photo credits: Raj k Raj)

The voting started on Friday morning in various colleges and departments of Delhi University amid tight security.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the left-wing student body All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were the key players this year.

Several left-leaning student organisations also fielded their candidates in the DUSU elections.

Attributing this momentum to the organisation's commitment to fulfilling last year's promises, the ABVP National General Secretary said that the party has garnered positive feedback from the students.

Speaking to ANI, ABVP's Shukla said, "The way the feedback of our workers is coming, in this election, students are extending great support to all 4 candidates of ABVP. ABVP will defeat NSUI on all 4 posts. Last time whatever promises we made, we worked for that throughout the year so voting is taking place in favour of ABVP."

The National Students' Union of India officially announced its candidates for the forthcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections last week on September 20.

Expressing confidence in the organization's ability to secure a clean sweep, NSUI National President, Varun Choudhary said the elections point towards a significant shift in the political landscape of Delhi University.

"We are confident that the DUSU election will be in our favour and result in a 4-0 win for NSUI. We have a clear roadmap of action for Students' Welfare, which we will unveil tomorrow at a presser. This election is about addressing student issues and creating a better future for the varsity," he stated.

In the 2023 election, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidential post. Tushar Dedha of the ABVP was elected president while NSUI's Abhi Dahiya, the only NSUI winner, was chosen vice-president of the Students' Union.

As this year's elections draw close, NSUI is confident about its candidates and their commitment to transforming Delhi University for the better. The Plan of Action for Students' Welfare highlights specific steps, it plans to implement for improving the student experience and ensure transparent, inclusive leadership.

Rounak Khatri as president, Yash Nandal as vice president, Namrata Jeph Meena as secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary as Joint Secretary will contest the polls from NSUI's side.

The ABVP had earlier named the candidates; Rishabh Choudhary for President, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal as secretary and Aman Kapasiya as Joint Secretary.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), who are contesting the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections jointly for the first time also announced their candidates on Thursday.

The last date for nomination papers was September 12, while the final list of the candidates was published on September 13. The polls will were held today, September 27.

More than 1.45 lakh students cast their votes in the DUSU elections at the varsity's North and South campuses till 5.45 pm on Friday, an official statement said.

According to the office of chief election officer, DUSU, a total of 1,45,893 students from 52 colleges had cast their votes till 5.45 pm to elect a new president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

In an order passed on Thursday, the Delhi High Court had halted the counting of votes of the DUSU elections till public property defaced by posters, hoardings and graffiti is restored.

As per the schedule, DU election results are scheduled to be released on September 28. (ANI)