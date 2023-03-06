Edu Minister launches new BS course at IIT Madras, JEE not needed for admission

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) course at Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The new BS in Electronic Systems course will be delivered online.

Unlike other undergraduate courses offered by the institute, candidates can take admission to this one without appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The course has been launched with an objective of meeting the growing demand of skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India, IIT Madras said, adding that this programme will have multiple exits feature, enabling students to leave with a certificate, diploma or to finish the whole course and get a BS degree.

“The program aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. This is the second online BS program from IIT Madras following BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, which has more than 17,000 students studying currently,” IIT Madras said.

With an aim of making IIT education more accessible, fee of the course has been kept affordable, with additional scholarships for SC, ST and PwD candidates and candidates whose family income is less than ₹5 lakh per annum, it added.

Addressing the launch event, Pradhan said, “After successfully running the course of BS in Data Science for the last few years, IIT Madras has another feather in its cap - BS in Electronic Systems...This is the right approach to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. All the recommendations of NEP, whether it is flexibility, job oriented, entrepreneurship oriented, credit framework is attached to this architecture, multiple entry and exits, and above all, affordability in Indian higher education system with quality and accessibility are present in this BS in Electronic Sytems.”

IIT Madras said students graduating from this programme can find job opportunities in industries such as Automotive, Semiconductor, and Defence, among others, for positions like Electronic System Designer, Embedded System Developer, Electronic Hardware Specialist, System Testing Engineer, and Electronics Research Engineer.

There is no upper age limit to study BS Electronic Systems at IIT Madras. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent with Maths and Physics can take admission.

Admission to the program is possible without JEE. The selection process will have an in-built 4-week qualifier process. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone.

To know more about the course, click here.