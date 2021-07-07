Home / Education / News / Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns citing health reasons
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has resigned from his post citing health reasons.(HT_PRINT-prepub/ File)
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns citing health reasons

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has resigned from his position citing health reasons ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:25 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

Ramesh Pokhriyal was a Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar parliamentary seat. He served the Ministry of HRD from May 31, 2019, to July 2020, after which the name of the Ministry was changed to Education Ministry.

Before taking up the HRD Ministry’s position, he served as the fifth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2009 to 2011 and served as a member of the Lok Sabha’s seventeenth session and the chairman of the Assurance Committee.

A day before his resignation, the Education Minister announced the JEE Main Exam 2021 dates for Session 3 and Session 4. The JEE Main examination will be conducted in July-August for both sessions.

Apart from Education Minister, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chaudhari also resigned ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle. As per the ANI report, 43 leaders will take oath as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion to be held later today.

