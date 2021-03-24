IND USA
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
Education minister to launch CBSE assessment framework at 5pm

  • The assessment framework for Science, Maths, and English classes is a part of the CBSE competency-based education project.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will on Wednesday launch the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment framework for Maths, Science, and English subjects at 5 pm. The announcement was made by the Minister on his official Twitter handle.

Pokhriyal on his official Twitter account wrote, "I will be launching the '#CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes' as part of @cbseindia29 competency-based #education Project by #CBSE and @BritishCouncil."

The assessment framework for Science, Maths, and English classes is a part of the CBSE competency-based education project.


