Education Ministry invites applications for Slovenia scholarships 2023

Ministry of Education have invited applications from eligible candidates for scholarships offered by the government of Republic of Slovenia.

The last date to apply for scholarships offered by the government of Slovania is March 8.

“Along with applying online, dossier must also be sent addressed to “The Undersecretary (Scholarships), Ministry of Education, West Block -1, Wing – 6, 2nd Floor, R.K. Puram, New Delhi – 110066. Dossier must be marked as “Slovenian Government Scholarship 2023/2024 Application”,” the notification reads.

“The scholarships scheme is for University/College students or graduates and Ph.D. applicants who wish to accomplish a part of their study at one of the Slovenian Higher Education Institutions,” it further says.

For Indian applicants, a total of 24 scholarship months is available. The scholarship duration ranges from 3 months upwards to 10 months. The scholarship will not cover the complete duration of study and tuition fee.

“Majority of selected awardees are admitted for a short time study stay or research visits by doctoral students/candidates (i.e. they either attend non-degree courses of their choice, or pursue an independent research activity at the host institution). Applicants must contact a Slovenian Institution of their choice directly and request a letter of acceptance from the relevant department,” the scholarship notification further readas.

The age limit of study applicants is 26 years and for research visits, it is 30 years. For more information, check the notification.