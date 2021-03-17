IND USA
The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi has signed MoUs with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi has signed MoUs with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.(Hand out)
Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for scholarship programme

Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for Ambassadors scholarship programme
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST

The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The three institutions are Integral University (Lucknow), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Bhubaneshwar) and Rishihood University (Sonepat).

"Our objective is to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programs which serve to enhance the intellectual life and cultural development of both countries, and to contribute to increased international cooperation between India and Vietnam,” said Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau.

According to the MOUs, Vietnam nationals can apply for 2021 Ambassador's undergraduate, masters and PhD Scholarship tenable in India for four courses commencing in September or October 2021.

Vietnamese students are not required to pay any application fee. Each scholarship provides approved tuition fees as well as accommodation and meal costs on campus.

While Integral University will provide 6 scholarships to Vietnamese students under the Ambassadors Scholarship programme every year, KIIT will provide 55 scholarships and Rishiwood will provide 10 scholarships.

Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Pro-Chancellor, Integral University, Lucknow said "We feel privileged to offer merit scholarships to Vietnamese students, who have a distinct reputation for being laborious, hardworking and disciplined and look forward to further promoting Indo-Vietnamese relations and making them stronger through education."

Bandita Sahoo, Assistant Director General International Relations KIIT University, said, "We also offer different scholarships to students which we elaborately mentioned in the MoU. We would like to express our gratitude to the Vietnam embassy for this opportunity and look forward to various collaborations with the embassy and other academic institutions of Vietnam in the coming future as well."

"We have students from more than 50 different countries and we would like to have students from Vietnam to experience the exposure be it academic, research or cultural," Sahoo said.

Sahil Agarwal CEO, Rishiwood University said "We aim to promote appropriate joint research projects and joint courses of study, with particular emphasis on internationally funded projects and conduct joint cultural projects and study tours”.

The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi has signed MoUs with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.(Hand out)
The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi has signed MoUs with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.(Hand out)
Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for scholarship programme

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for Ambassadors scholarship programme
