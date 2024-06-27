Embracing diversity, IIM Kozhikode admits record 60% women, 45% non-engineers in latest batch

Embracing diversity, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has admitted nearly 60% women in its incoming batch of the institute's flagship postgraduate programme. IIM Kozhikode also mentioned in the Facebook post that the latest batch of the institute consists of 45% non-engineers from diverse academic backgrounds.

According to a TOI report, in the cohort of 2024, IIM Kozhikode has 290 female students compared to 201 male students in its flagship postgraduate programme in management. Last year, 285 male and 207 female students were admitted to the institute.

“At IIM Kozhikode, we take immense pride in being a pioneer in promoting gender diversity among Indian B-Schools. This year, we are thrilled to announce that we have yet again achieved a significant milestone with close to 60% female students, the highest ever in our history. We have continually strived to create an inclusive academic community where varied perspectives and experiences enrich the learning process and prepare our students to become global leaders. Our decade-long initiative has not only transformed our institute but has also raised the stake of women in management across the country, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in business leadership,” said Director IIMK, Prof. Debashis (Deb Ashis) Chatterjee in a post on the official IIM Kozhikode Facebook page.

IIM Kozhikode also mentioned in the Facebook post that the latest batch of the institute consists of 45% non-engineers from diverse academic backgrounds. In 2019, IIMK introduced the ‘Supernumerary’ concept wherein 60 seats reserved for women were done using the same three-staged process restricted to only the women candidates.

