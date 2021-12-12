Home / Education / News / Fake notice regarding offline exam in universities in circulation: PIB factcheck
news

Fake notice regarding offline exam in universities in circulation: PIB factcheck

  • A fake notice regarding offline exams in universities is in circulation, the PIB factcheck has warned students and has asked to follow the official website of the UGC for timely updates on university exams.
UGC building.(HT file)
UGC building.(HT file)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A fake notice regarding offline exams in universities is in circulation, the PIB factcheck has warned students and has asked to follow the official website of the UGC for timely updates on university exams.

“A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india #PIBFactCheck: This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. For info Link https://ugc.ac.in/ugc_notices.aspx,” the government fact check agency has said in a tweet on December 12.

UGC informs students and universities about changes and decisions made about semester exams through its official website ugc.ac.in.

During COVID-19 pandemic, when the learning system shifted from classroom teaching to online classes, UGC informed students about the exam procedure and kept them updated on the deadlines and other relevant information related to exams through public notices on its website.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc offline
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out