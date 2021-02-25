Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free uniforms and textbooks for government school students under the "Back to School programme" in the state budget 2021-22.
In his budget speech, Gehlot said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on school education and the entire academic year turned out to be a "zero year".
"Back to School programme will be launched to bridge the gap of learning intervals of the students under which study material will be provided to the students and the students will be made comfortable towards classes," the chief minister said.
Free school uniforms for government school students of the state up to class 8 and free books for class 6 to 8 students would be provided under the "Back to School programme" for which the state government will spend ₹470 crore, he said.
Gehlot said smart TVs would be installed at all the government secondary and senior secondary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools of the state for digital learning of the students.
Also, agriculture subjects will be taught in over 600 government schools of the state.
Gehlot announced to set up 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the next two years, increase in infrastructure facilities in schools, directorate of peace and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur, new colleges, including girls Sanskrit colleges and new it is, Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) at Jaipur, Science and Space Clubs in 1,500 government schools.
For the sports sector, the chief minister announced Major Dhyanchand Stadium Scheme for developing stadiums, an indoor stadium in Pratapgarh, new residential sports schools in Jodhpur and Jaipur, and development work at Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Cricket Stadium and a new archery academy in Dungarpur and Handball academy in Jaisalmer, among other things.
