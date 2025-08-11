From Triple Talaq to Section 377: CBSE revamps Legal Studies curriculum, here's what it means for law aspirants

In what can be termed as a major overhaul, the Central Board of Secondary Education will be updating its Legal Studies curriculum for Classes 11 and 12 by including significant legal reforms into the syllabus, from the 2026-27 academic session. CBSE's updated Legal Studies curriculum will include Triple Talaq, Section 377, Sedition Law, and other legally relevant topics. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Law aspirants in both classes will be introduced to the newly revamped syllabus which will include legally relevant topics like the repeal of instant triple talaq, decriminalization of homosexuality through the abolition of Section 377, and the elimination of the sedition law, a report by The Indian Express informed.

In addition, students will also be introduced to newly enacted laws such as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Also read: CBSE makes clean and green rating mandatory for all schools under SHVR 2025-26, here's all you need to know

New syllabus approved by CBSE Curriculum Committee

The report stated that the Curriculum Committee of the CBSE had approved the latest decision which was ratified by the Governing Body in June 2025.

Quoting official records, the report further termed that the move is a “modern, engaging pedagogy aligned with NEP 2020.”

Moreover, the new syllabus is a step towards aligning textbooks with India’s evolving legal landscape, and fostering analytical reasoning and contemporary engagement by including key legal judgments and emerging doctrines.

Also read: CBSE to set up its own community radio station

Reason behind the reforms

The report further quoted CBSE officials who observed that the board introduced Legal Studies textbooks over five years ago with an aim to build foundational legal literacy. However, the textbooks have lagged behind major legal reforms, and therefore the decision to revamp the curriculum is part of a broader push to modernise legal education in line with the National Educational Policy 2020.

Also read: CBSE approves open-book exams for Class 9 from 2026-27: Report

Notably, the introduction of Legal Studies dates back to 2013 for Class 11 and 20214 for Class 12. The syllabus was last updated in 2022–23, when topics link the POSH Act 2013, the Right to Information Act, the Consumer Protection Act, Intellectual Property Rights, among others were included.

Moreover, the Directorate of Education had approved the rollout of Legal Studies in 29 additional schools in 2024.