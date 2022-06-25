Gauhati University 6th semester exam postponed again, to be held from July 4

Gauhati University, Guwahati has again postponed final examinations for 6th semester undergraduate students. GU UG 6th semester exams, earlier scheduled to begin on June 29, will now begin on July 4, Controller of Examinations Dr. D. J. Choudhury said on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in view of the flood situation in different districts of the state.

This is the second time GU is postponing 6th semester exams. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to begin on June 25.

“The 6th semester Under Graduate exanimations under Gauhati University which was scheduled to start from 29.06.2022 has been rescheduled from 04.07.2022. The Deputy Commissioner of different districts are being requested by G.U. to extend necessary assistance through DDMAS for smooth conduct of the examinations wherever required in flood situation,” the notification reads.

“It is also informed that as reflected in some media the university has not announced any alternative mode of examination,” it further reads.

Early summer vacation in Assam schools

Meanwhile, considering the flood situation in the state, Assam government has preponed summer vacation for school students.

Assam schools will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25, instead of July 1- 31.

This will be applicable to all schools – Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary.

The ongoing flood situation has forced rescheduling of different exams, including physical test for Sub Inspector recruitment drive in Assam Police.