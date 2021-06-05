Home / Education / News / Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country
Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country(PTI / Representative image)
Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country(PTI / Representative image)
news

Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday asked the Indian students studying abroad to contact their OIA-II Division if they are currently stuck in India due to COVID-19 restrictions or have other similar issues.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:46 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday asked the Indian students studying abroad to contact their OIA-II Division if they are currently stuck in India due to COVID-19 restrictions or have other similar issues.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said: "Kind Attention! Indian students studying abroad but stuck in India due to COVID-19 and related issues can get in touch with the OIA-II Division at @MEAIndia."

Bagchi also shared two emails for students who are facing mobility issues due to the pandemic.

"Indian students studying abroad who are stuck in India owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and mobility issues can send their coordinates, that is, email ID and mobile number to OIA-II Division at Emails: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in," MEA statement read.

This comes in the backdrop of problems being faced by international students owing to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by several countries.

Scores of students currently enrolled in higher education in foreign countries are studying remotely in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and border closure issues. Some of them are even stranded in India.

Reportedly, Indian students who have received Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are being asked to inoculate again across several international institutes as both of them are yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indians abroad ministry of external affairs coronavirus covid19 education + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.