Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs
The government on Wednesday said it is planning to bring a new scheme for setting up new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik also said in Lok Sabha that the government has decided to admit girl cadets in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22.
At present 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.
"After the success of pilot project for admission of girl cadets in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram in the academic session 2018-19, the government has decided to admit girl cadets along with boys in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22," Naik said.
He said the proposal to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments is aimed at providing schooling opportunities in "CBSE Plus" type of educational environment.
"The endeavour is to provide schooling opportunities in 'CBSE Plus' type of educational environment by involving desirous government/private schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride," Naik said in written reply to a question.
He said the schools are proposed to be affiliated to the Sainik Schools Society.
Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society which is under administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.
The aim of establishing the Sainik Schools was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.
Sainik Schools are established on receipt of specific requests from state governments.
Earlier, only boy cadets were allowed to enrol in Sainik Schools.
To a separate question, Naik said no formation or unit has been withdrawn from North-Eastern states during 2020-21.
"In view of the security situation in the North-East region, re-alignment of operational role of some Army units has been carried out," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary initiated: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Technological University partners Samsung to set up Innovation Lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP 2020 aims to give youth right education for revolutionary changes: President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart
- Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University education should instill curiosity in students: Rajasthan Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP 2020 has a holistic vision on transforming learning, says President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Large number of MP govt schools without teachers: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University Teachers' Association calls for DU shutdown from March 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS ranks VIT among top 12 institutions of India in engineering and technology
- According to a press release, seven subjects of VIT are in the list published by QS this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox