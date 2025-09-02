Gurugram schools go online, offices ‘advised’ to allow work from home amid orange alert

With heavy rainfall flooding large parts of Gurugram and bringing traffic to a standstill, authorities have urged corporate offices to let employees work from home and directed schools to shift to online classes as the city struggles with severe waterlogging. Authorities in Gurugram have urged all corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district have been advised to conduct online classes on September 2, 2025. (Image: PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday

The advisory read, "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025."

By Monday evening, Gurugram had received more than 100 millimetres of rainfall, leading to waterlogging in many areas and heavy traffic congestion. Commuters were stuck on National Highway-48 for hours.

To assess the situation, Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar inspected NH-48 and Sohna Road late on Monday night.

Visuals from Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk Underpass, and Patel Nagar showed vehicles moving slowly through waterlogged stretches, while people waded through water carrying their belongings.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Delhi has caused major traffic congestion, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border, and raised concerns about flooding along the Yamuna River. Flight operations in the capital have also been disrupted due to waterlogging and low visibility, with airlines issuing travel advisories.

In response to the flood situation, authorities in Delhi have ordered the closure of traffic and public movement on the Loha Pul bridge over the Yamuna River from 5 pm on Tuesday, following a Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers in Delhi from September 2 to 4.

On Tuesday, moderate rain is expected at isolated places, with maximum temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and minimums between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, about 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Winds are forecast at 15-20 kmph in the morning, under 22 kmph in the afternoon, and below 16 kmph by evening. On September 3, light rain is likely, with maximum temperatures between 32-34 degrees Celsius and minimums between 22-24 degrees Celsius.