Half-day in Telangana schools from today, check new timings

The Telangana government has ordered all schools in the state to function for reduced hours till the last day of the ongoing academic year.

Half day schools will commence today, March 15 and continue till April 24, the order reads.

This will be applicable for all schools – primary, upper primary, high schools – under all managements – government, government aided and private – Director of School Education, Telangana said.

New school timings in Telangana will be 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meals will be distributed at 12:30 pm. Special classes for Class 10 board exam candidates will continue, it said.

“The special classes shall continue for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examination April 2023. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres shall function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM," the order reads.

“All the Regional Joint, Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hearby directed to communicate the above orders to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation."