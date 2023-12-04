Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya visits IIM Rohtak campus, interacts with students and faculty

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak welcomed Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya who made a keynote address and interacted with students and faculty of the institute on Friday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visits IIM Rohtak

According to a press release issued by IIM Rohtak, Governor Dattatreya, during his visit, reviewed all the work done by the institution, and saw presentations regarding the programs offered, clubs and committees, research output, consulting, and executive education.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, along with faculty and other staff of IIM Rohtak welcomed the Governor. Speaking during the occasion, he urged the students to find ways to contribute not only to the corporate world but also to society at large.

He highlighted the institute's commitment to serving as the research arm for Haryana as well as the center.

Sharma also said that the institute’s efforts in actively conducting assessments and offering consultancy services to pivotal government agencies.

Following this, a presentation ceremony by different student bodies was conducted. The students highlighted the institute’s achievements, focusing on three aspects: programs, consulting services, and research.

Governor Dattatreya, while addressing the gathering, lauded the institute for its insightful research initiatives and valuable societal contribution. He extended additional felicitations to Professor Dheeraj Sharma for his leadership elevating the institute to new heights.

The Haryana Governor interacted with the students and highlighted the importance of regularly engaging in co-curricular and physical activities for improving physical and mental fitness, particularly Yoga sessions. He said, the institute must prepare students for a technological environment characterized by artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, 3D printing, and data science.

Governor Dattatreya emphasized that by 2030, approximately t.hree crore new technical jobs will be created. “With appropriate technical education it was very likely that two crore jobs out of the three crore new jobs would be taken by Indians,” said Dattatreya

Emphasizing the potential of the New Education Policy (NEP) to foster values, develop scientific temper, and improve the employability of students, Governor Dattatreya lauded the diversity of students in the institute, hailing it as a “Mini India”.

The Haryana Governor also appreciated the Jammu Kashmir women's internship program offered by the institute every year.

