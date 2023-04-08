Home / Education / News / HECA, Jamia Hamdard & Cankids Kidscan host award ceremony for children with cancer

HECA, Jamia Hamdard & Cankids Kidscan host award ceremony for children with cancer

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2023 08:38 PM IST

HECA, Jamia Hamdard and Cankids Kidscan hosted award ceremony for children with cancer on April 8. Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain was the chief guest.

Hamdard National Foundation, HECA along with Jamia Hamdard and CanKids KidsCan, The National Society for Childhood Cancer in India hosted award ceremony for children with cancer on Saturday, April 8.

The award ceremony named ‘Cycle For Gold’ was organised at Hamdard Convention Centre, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. Imran Hussain, Cabinet Minister of Food & Civil Supplies and Election, Govt. NCT of Delhi was the chief guest of the event.

As per a press release issued by Jamia Hamdard, the award ceremony recognized the achievements and heroic personalities of Cycle For Gold which started on World Cancer Day i.e., on February 04 and culminated on March 14, 2022.

While speaking at the event, the Minister said, “Cankids Kidscan is doing remarkable work towards childhood cancer cause and our govt. totally supports their efforts and commitment. It is very important to save our future generation from cancer to build a better India.”

This is the second edition of the award ceremony which witnessed close to 850 cyclists from over 75 cities, 3 countries collectively cycling over 1,84,000 Kms and raising over INR 1.2 Crore for holistic care of children fighting cancer, read the press statement.

Started in the year 2021, the objective of the award ceremony was to spread awareness that children with cancer can survive and thrive, advocating the right to health for a child with cancer and to raise funds for their holistic treatment.

