Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

'The heritage buildings of schools and colleges, constructed during the pre-independence period, will be declared as protected monuments in Kerala…"
At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that," Kerala Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil told the state Assembly.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:25 PM IST
PTI |

The heritage buildings of schools and colleges, constructed during the pre-independence period, will be declared as protected monuments in Kerala, state Minister for Museum and Archaeology, said on Thursday.

"Steps will be taken to declare the old buildings in school and colleges in the state, which had been constructed during the pre-independence period, as protected monuments. At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that," he told the state Assembly.

 While replying to a question in the House, the minister also noted that 'Kacheri Malika' inside the campus of the Union Christian College at Aluva in Ernakulam District, had already been notified as a protected monument under the state Archaeology Department.

 Kacheri Malika was an old mansion in which the Alangad Taluk Kacheri was once functioned. Devarkovil said the first phase of the conservation initiatives of the Payyannur Old Police Station, Kannur CSI Church and Chettuvakotta in Thrissur, the heritage buildings identified as protected monuments, was completed. 
The steps to protect the Hajur Kacheri building in Malappuram and the jewish cemetery in Ernakulam were going on, the minister added.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
