Home / Education / News / HPPSC releases dates for HPASCC and HPAS Naib Tehsildar prelims exams 2021

HPPSC releases dates for HPASCC and HPAS Naib Tehsildar prelims exams 2021

news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 09:18 PM IST
  • HPPSC exam dates: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the exam dates of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2021 and Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021.
HPPSC exam dates: Candidates can check the exam notice and schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.(File)
HPPSC exam dates: Candidates can check the exam notice and schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.(File)
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the exam dates of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2021 and Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021. Candidates can check the exam notice and schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS exam 2021 will be conducted on October 16, 2022. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 29 posts in different state government departments.

The Naib Tehsildar preliminary examination 2021 will be conducted on October 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar.

According to the notice, the main (Written) Examinations will be conducted tentatively in the second or third week of December, 2022.

Click here to check the official exam schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc examination schedule
hppsc examination schedule
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out