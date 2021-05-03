ICAI CA Exam 2021: Application window for Inter, Final exams to reopen on May 4

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India will reopen the application Window for Intermediate and Final exams on Tuesday, May 4. Students who have not applied yet can apply online at https://www.icai.org/

ICAI made this announcement through a notification on Saturday.

The last date for filling up of application form is May 6 (11.59pm). Students applying now will have to pay a late fee of ₹600.

The application window will open for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course - Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID 19 situation.

How to apply:

Visit the official website at https://www.icai.org/

Key in your credentials and log in

Fill the application form and pay the fee online

Students are advised to visit the official website of ICAI at https://www.icai.org/ for latest updates on the examination.