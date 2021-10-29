IGNOU exempts students from taking TEE of 1st yr Bachelor's & Masters courses

IGNOU has decided to exempt students from appearing in term-end-exam (TEE) of First Year courses of Bachelor and Masters Degree June 2021. The varsity issued a notification regarding this decision on Friday, October 29.

"This is in continuation of the Notifications dated July 3, 2021 and July 9, 2021 on the Term-End Examinations June 2021," reads the notification.

"The students of the following Bachelor and Masters Degree Programmes who were enrolled in the first year of the Programme in July 2020 admission session and who were eligible to appear in the Term-end-Examination, June 2021 for the first time are exempted from appearing in the Term-end-Examination of the first year courses. Their marks / grades in the Term-end-Examination of the first year courses will be assigned based on the average marks / grades obtained by them in the term-end examination of the second year courses.

1st Year of Bachelor Degree Programmes

1st Year of Master Degree Programmes

BAG, BCOMG, BSCG,, BTS, BAVTM, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH, BAPCH, BAPAH, BASOH, BSCANH, BAEGH, BAHDH, BSWG, BSCBCH

(Registered in July 2020 admission session)

MCOM, MEG, MHD, MPS, MAH, MSO, MAPC, MEC, MPA, MAAN, MGPS, MARD, MSCDFSM, MSCCFT, MSW, MSWC, MAEDU, MADE, MAAE, MTTM, MAPY, MADVS, MAWGS, MAGD, MATS, MAJMC, MSK (Registered in July 2020 admission session)

BCA – 1st and 2nd Semester, registered in January 2021 admission session

M.Sc.(MACS)– 1st and 2nd Semester registered in January 2021 admission session

The exam for the second year courses of the Bachelor Degree Programmes registered in July 2020 session and for BCA Degree Programme registered in January 2021 admission session for the 3rd and 4th Semesters will be held in December 2021," reads the notification issued by IGNOU.

Other Programmes are not covered under this exemption scheme.

This exemption is not applicable to practical exams, assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, field work journal (Practicum), etc.

The examination fees paid by the students for the Term-end-Examination, June 2021 for the exempted courses will be adjusted against the exam fee payable for the second year courses.

“The students who do not want the exemption may appear for the Term-end-Examination of the first year courses in the Term-end-examinations, December 2021 or afterwards till the expiry of the maximum duration of the Programme, subject to the fulfillment of the other eligibility conditions. The results/marks/grades in the Term-end-Examination of the first year courses, covered under the exemption scheme mentioned above, will be updated by the University only after the completion of the Term-end-Examination of the all courses of second year,” the notification said.

The exemption has been given due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.