IGNOU holds 35th convocation, confers over 2.91 lakh degrees, diplomas

  • IGNOU Convocation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event as chief guest.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on April 26 held its 35th convocation ceremony. A total of 2,91,586 Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates were awarded to students during the ceremony, the university said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the convocation as chief guest.

Pradhan said that it is a great achievement for IGNOU that has taken Open and Distance Education to new heights, meeting the demands of the youth of the 21st century and NAAC A++ grading is a testimony to the standard of teaching, assessment and student support services.

He also launched the initiative of the university to deliver degrees using blockchain Technology developed with support of IIT Kanpur. 

The university conferred 60,570 students with blockchain-based digital degrees at the convocation. 

The Convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 32 Regional Centers of the University across the country while the main function was held at the University headquarters.

