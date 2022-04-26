IGNOU holds 35th convocation, confers over 2.91 lakh degrees, diplomas

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on April 26 held its 35th convocation ceremony. A total of 2,91,586 Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates were awarded to students during the ceremony, the university said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the convocation as chief guest.

#IGNOU confers 2,91,586 Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates at its #35thConvocation



Hon'ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp Union Minister of Education; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India addressed the 35th Convocation Ceremony as Chief Guest pic.twitter.com/oLl7h09nVA — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 26, 2022

Pradhan said that it is a great achievement for IGNOU that has taken Open and Distance Education to new heights, meeting the demands of the youth of the 21st century and NAAC A++ grading is a testimony to the standard of teaching, assessment and student support services.

He also launched the initiative of the university to deliver degrees using blockchain Technology developed with support of IIT Kanpur.

The university conferred 60,570 students with blockchain-based digital degrees at the convocation.

The Convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 32 Regional Centers of the University across the country while the main function was held at the University headquarters.

