IGNOU July 2022 re-registration ends today, apply on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the re-registration process for the July 2022 session today, September 25. Candidates can apply for re-registration at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Re-registration is only for existing candidates, who are required to apply for the next semester or year.

In instructions for students, the university said, “You will need to register on the Portal. Please click “New Registration’ button to proceed. Please provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because we shall be able to send you confirmation and other important update only if we have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID. If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.”

“Choose your courses (wherever option is given) carefully. Please go through your Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer. Change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available to you for your studies,” it further said.

Previously, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session.

IGNOU re-registration link

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration: Steps to follow

Go to the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Read the instructions and proceed to registration.

Register by submitting all the required details.

Pay the registration fee.

Keep a copy of the final page for future reference.

