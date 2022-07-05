IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (BAVMSM)

On World MSME Day 2022, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a Bachelors level programme in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME). School of Vocational Education and Training, IGNOU, will offer the BA course from the July 2022 session for Class 12 pass outs.

“The programme will cater to the present needs of a young entrepreneur and will aid in developing his/her knowledge and skills to establish a business venture. The programme will also aid in increasing job opportunities among the youth in India…Those who want to make a career as an entrepreneur and would like to update their existing knowledge and skills in the field of micro, small or medium enterprise would find this programme useful. It comprises 132 credits,” IGNOU said.

The last date to apply for the course is July 31.

“The BAVMSME programme would help to inculcate knowledge for recognizing business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing of a new project; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses,” IGNOU said in an official statement.

“The programme will create opportunities for unskilled workers as well as practicing entrepreneurs to get trained and upskill their experience. The programme will enhance skills as per industry needs,” it added.

Industry experts and entrepreneurs will share their experiences to provide practical insights students, the university further said.

For details on fees, eligibility etc., click here.

Admission portal link: Click here.

