IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 date released on ignou.ac.in, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 date. The Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D. examination will be conducted on February 24, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022.”

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022, which was postponed. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and the timing of the exam is 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will comprise 100 questions and the medium of paper will be in Hindi or English. There is no negative marking in the exam. Each question will carry 4 marks.

Those who secure at least 50% marks in the Entrance Test will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit, subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON