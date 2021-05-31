IGNOU TEE June 2021: Today is last day to submit assignments, no extension
- The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 is Monday, May 31, 2021.
The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 is Monday, May 31, 2021. Students are required to submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June session through the link provided on the official website of IGNOU at http://ignou.ac.in/
IGNOU on Thursday informed through its twitter account that the Varsity has not issued any notification regarding further extension of deadline for submission of assignments or practical for June 2021 TEE.
“Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to the extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations,” reads the notification on Twitter.
Candidates are advised to read the instruction before submitting the final project, dissertation, fieldwork, and internship report for the June session.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit
Visit the official website of IGNOU at http://ignou.ac.in/
Read the instruction thoroughly
Key in your enrollment number
Select the Program
Enter Your Date of Birth and the given code
Click on the submit
Upload the June 2021 project.
