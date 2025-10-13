IIM Raipur commemorates 16 years of existence, academia and industry leaders attend foundation day celebrations

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on October 11, 2025, bringing together eminent leaders from academia and industry to reflect on the institute’s journey and envision its role in shaping the future workforce. IIM Raipur celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on October 11, 2025.

The event was attended by three distinguished guests, Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad; Sambasivan G, CFO, Tata Play; and Rajeev Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, DS Group.

During the event, the faculty and staff members were also honoured for their unwavering commitment through Certificates of Appreciation.

In addition, outstanding PhD scholars were felicitated for their academic excellence and research contributions, reaffirming the institute’s strong emphasis on fostering innovation and advancing knowledge.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-charge stated that over the past sixteen years, IIM Raipur has not only built a strong academic ecosystem but has also emerged as a hub for innovation, research, and industry collaboration.

“As we look ahead, our focus is on nurturing future-ready leaders who can navigate complexity with agility, empathy, and purpose. We are committed to expanding our global footprint, deepening our industry connect, and driving meaningful impact for society,” Prof. Parashar added.

IIM Ahmedabad Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker emphasized the importance of technological fluency coupled with human-centric leadership, and Sambasivan G, CFO, Tata Play highlighted the increasing demand for multi-disciplinary and agile thinking in corporate decision-making.

Likewise, Rajeev Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, DS Group emphasised on how brand storytelling and consumer-centricity are reshaping marketing in a fast-changing world.

Over the past sixteen years, the institute has achieved numerous remarkable milestones, securing a prominent position in national rankings and expanding its PGP student strength to 343 in 2025.

It may be mentioned here that IIM Raipur recently recorded exceptional placement outcomes for the Class of 2025, with the highest CTC reaching ₹43.4 LPA, and the average and median CTCs at ₹19.7 LPA and ₹18.5 LPA, respectively, a press statement informed.

The institute has also established international collaborations and is in the final stages of securing AACSB International accreditation, the statement added.

Moving ahead, the institute aims to further expand its academic portfolio by introducing new MBA and Executive MBA programs, establishing a dedicated Centre for Entrepreneurship, setting up Research and Excellence Centres, and strengthening its Incubation Centre to foster innovation, research, and entrepreneurial growth.

Meanwhile, the event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Ritu Gupta which offered deep insights into the evolving landscape of skills shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

Panellists shared compelling perspectives on digital transformation, innovation, adaptability, and ethical leadership, emphasizing their role as defining competencies for the next generation of professionals.