Bengaluru, Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka, M C Sudhakar, on Monday announced the formation of a committee of experienced technical experts from the film industry to modernise what he described as the country’s first "Cinematography and Sound Recording and Engineering Polytechnic College" at Hesaraghatta. Karnataka Minister Sudhakar announces modernisation of Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic

The minister visited the Government Film and Television Institute, which traces its origins to 1943, when Sir M Visvesvaraya introduced the Cinematography and Sound Recording and Engineering course at Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic in Bengaluru, a statement from Sudhakar’s office said.

According to the statement, the course was relocated to Hesaraghatta in 1996 as the Government Film and Television Institute, spread over 25 acres with World Bank assistance.

Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic, a government institution under Karnataka’s Department of Technical Education, offers three-year technical diploma courses in 16 programmes and has over 2,300 students enrolled this academic year, according to its website.

Observing a decline in student enrolment in recent years, Sudhakar reviewed the institute’s facilities and noted deficiencies in technical infrastructure.

He directed officials to list the shortcomings and submit a report for the immediate procurement of modern equipment, the statement added.

Currently, the institute offers only two diploma courses—sound engineering and cinematography.

The minister proposed introducing additional skill-based programmes in acting, costume design, sound recording, cinematography, makeup, artificial intelligence, and gaming to make the institution more career-oriented.

Sudhakar also interacted with students and faculty members, listened to their grievances, and instructed officials to improve transportation facilities and upgrade hostel amenities with modern tools.

Highlighting the institute’s heritage, he emphasised preserving vintage cameras and sound recording equipment by establishing a dedicated museum, directing officials to clean, catalogue, and document all such items.

Later, the minister visited Kanteerava Studios to inspect shooting floors, accompanied by Kanteerava Studios Chairman Mehboob Pasha and senior officials from the Department of Higher Education.

