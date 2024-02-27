IIM Sambalpur all set to host 100-Cube Startup Conclave on Friday, aims at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among youth

IIM Sambalpur is all set to host a one-day 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at its campus this Friday (March 1, 2024). IIM Sambalpur to host one-day 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at its campus on March 1, 2024.

According to a press release, the conclave is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in the country and empowering youth to innovate and create value. It has been orchestrated by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIM Sambalpur.

Through the conclave, IIM Sambalpur seeks to establish 100 startups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of INR 100 Crores by Odisha's centennial celebration in 2036, the press release said.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the event as the Chief Guest. Additionally, about 1200 attendees are expected to attend the event.

Besides, 300 startups, including 50 from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and other districts of Odisha will also be at the event, as well as key stakeholders, investors, industry mentors, ministry representatives, students, and members of the incubator and venture capital (VCs) or angel investor communities.

Notably, the 100-cube start-up conclave will also launch the ‘I-Hub Foundation’, established under Section 8 as a registered company, as IIM Sambalpur's incubator. It will operate both physically and virtually, collaborating with various stakeholders in Odisha's entrepreneurial landscape.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, highlighted that the 100 Cube Start-up Conclave aligns with the institute's vision of promoting entrepreneurship and startup culture in Odisha.

He stressed that the event would not only provide a platform for startups to showcase their potential but also offer comprehensive support and networking opportunities with various stakeholders.

Speaking on the I-Hub Foundation, he said that the initiative will support and nurture innovative ventures across diverse sectors such as textiles, arts and culture, agriculture, healthcare, financial and digital inclusivity, tribal entrepreneurship, and sustainability.