Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, has celebrated its 10th Annual Convocation on April 4. The Institute offered degrees to 416 students across 5 programmes. IIM Sambalpur awards degrees to 416 students, marks 10th convocation milestone

The event was graced by Hari Babu Kambhampati, who attended as the Chief Guest. Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, was the Guest of Honour. Senior institute leadership, including Chandan Chowdhury and Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, were also present.

This year, 76 percent women graduated from the institute which included 314 students from the MBA batch (2024–26), 39 from the Executive MBA batch (2023–25), 36 from Executive MBA batch (2024–26), 17 from the Executive MBA for Working Professionals batch (2024–26), 5 PhD for Working Professionals, and 5 PhD scholars.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, Chairman's Gold Medal was awarded to Srijan Chakraborty (MBA Batch 2024-26), Varsha Sameer Meher (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Priyanka Rath (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Allwyn Francis (MBAWP Batch 2024-26), Director's Gold Medal was conferred to Chirag Kundra (MBA Batch 2024-26), Sk Aftabuddin Mohammed (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Rajkishore Kar (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Alok Shukla (MBAWP Batch 2024-26) and IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal For Best All Round Performance was awarded to Manya Singh (MBA Batch 2024-26).

While speaking at the event, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, congratulated the graduating cohort and said, “The year 2025-26 marked a period of strategic growth, inclusivity, and academic distinction, with the institute elevating its position among leading business schools in India by jumping 16 rank in NIRF 2025 ranking .IIM Sambalpur due to its AI enabled class learning is being global cited along with Harvard Business School in terms of learning innovation.”