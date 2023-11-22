IIM Sambalpur to host 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference, all 21 IIMs to participate

The 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference will be held from 21st to 23rd December 2023 at Sambalpur in Odisha. The conference will be hosted by IIM Sambalpur and will see the participation of all 21 IIMs across India. IIM Sambalpur informed that the attendees of the conference can benefit from publication opportunities, interactive workshops, plenary sessions, and roundtable discussions with experts.(Handout)

According to an official press release by IIM Sambalpur, the conference is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The theme of the conference is ‘Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth’.

“The participants, including professors, researchers, doctoral students, industry professionals and alumni of various IIMs, will have open-ended discussions on topics of their respective domains,” said Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

Apart from the 21 IIMs across the country, IITs, NITs, and other premium management institutes will participate in the conference and is likely to be attended by over 500 delegates including Directors, VCs, Deans, Professors and other officials, informed the press release.

IIM Sambalpur informed that the attendees of the conference can benefit from publication opportunities, interactive workshops, plenary sessions, and roundtable discussions with experts. For those who are interested in participation, research papers can be submitted on various management topics.