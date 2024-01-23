IIM Sambalpur: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 'Rangavati Centre of Excellence’ during 4-day conference

The 9th PAN-IIM World Management Conference that is underway at IIM Sambalpur has witnessed the inauguration of 'Rangavati Centre of Excellence in Cultural and Sustainable Management’ by Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan. 'Rangavati Centre of Excellence' inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of the 4-day 9th PAN-IIM World Management Conference.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Pradhan stressed that the primary focus of the center will be research on the art, literature, culture, and history of western Odisha, with a special emphasis on textiles. He exuded confidence that the center will prove to be a hub for preserving the cultural heritage of Odisha, including dances, soulful songs, nature worship, and the state’s rich food culture.

Among those present during the inauguration ceremony included Ratnesh Jha, Executive Director, UN Global Compact, S N Tripathi, DG, IIPA, New Delhi, and Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte, according to a press release issued by the institution.

The event was also attended by Prof. BS Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director of IIM Kashipur, Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur and Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of IIM Trichy.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur stressed on the importance of the 3Ds disruptions - Digitalization, Decarbonization, and Democratization of business stating that the world is disrupting through three Ds. He also emphasized India's potential to lead the world in digital disruptions, citing initiatives such as UIDAI and UPI.

Prof Jaiswal said that the Rangavati Centre of Excellence will have an open theatre to showcase the vibrant art and culture of the region.

Likewise, Deloitte CEO Romal Shetty who attended the event as the CEO, spoke on the importance of innovation in various aspects of India's growth by focusing on collaboration, sustainability, and digital governance. He said there is a need for a holistic approach to innovation, and highlighted examples like Chandrayaan, Malcolm McLean's containerization, and Indian companies like Ceat that revolutionized the logistics industry.

Whereas, S N Tripathi, the Guest of Honour, highlighted the role of IIMs in the country and the need for a mindset shift in the numerous departments and organizations within Indian ministries and the basic structure of the Government.

Worth mentioning here, a Doctoral Consortium was also organized that proved to be an invaluable platform for aspiring scholars and doctoral candidates. The 4-Day Conference began on January 22 with the theme "Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.”

As per the press release, the conference will convene directors from 21 IIMs and is expected to draw participants from various IIMs, IITs, NITs, and other management institutes across India and globally.

