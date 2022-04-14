IIM-A Convocation 2022: 57th annual convocation held, 584 students graduate

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) conducted its 57th Annual Convocation at its campus on 13th April 2022. the Convocation was held on-campus after a gap of two years in which 584 students graduated.

The Chief Guest at the event was Ms Falguni Nayar, an IIMA alumna and Founder and CEO of Nykaa.com. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA and Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA were among the other prominent people present at the Convocation.

The annual convocation was held at Louis Kahn Plaza after a gap of two years. This year a total of 584 students from the Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP); Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM); One Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and PhD Programme in Management (PhD) graduated from the Institute, as per a press release issued by the Institute.

The toppers of each batch for each programme were awarded gold medals in recognition of their academic accomplishments. “Mr Shubham Goyal, Mr Vaibhav Agarwal and Mr Nitin Kulshreshtha from PGP and Mr Amit Kumar from PGPX were recipients of the scholastic medals,”, the press release said.

Speaking at the occassion Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “The fundamentals of business building are perhaps now truer than ever. External circumstances will most certainly change ferociously over the coming few years. There will be many shiny opportunities that will come your way, tempting you with their ephemeral promises. This holds true as much in the context of your careers. It is important, therefore, to stay the course. Identify which problems and what type of people excite you and invest time in them both. Ride out the short-term froth. A good guiding principle in your choices is to Go where the energy takes you. This reflection is best explained through a quote that hit my whatsapp feed this morning— “Stick with people who pull the magic out of you and not the madness.”

Chief Guest Falguni urged the students not to be afraid to take risks along the way. "You are blessed to be entering a world which is now increasingly risk friendly," she said.