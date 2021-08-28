IIT Gandhinagar to held 10th Convocation tomorrow at 11 am in virtual mode

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar will conduct its 10th convocation on August 29, 2021. The convocation will be held in virtual mode at 11 am tomorrow. A total of 548 students will graduate from the Institute this year.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Chairman of the Board of Governors of IITGN, will also be present during the event.

The convocation event can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of IIT Gandhinagar and also on official Facebook page of the Institute. The direct link to watch will be available soon after the convocation begins.

The Institute has also released an official brochure where the names of the students, their disciplines, and their roll numbers are included. Students, teachers and other stakeholders can check the brochure here.

The Convocation at IITGN marks the culmination of student engagement in the institute and serves as the starting point for their future journey. The occasion celebrates the achievement of each student and recognizes the central goal of the institute, namely student engagement, enlightenment and excellence. The event mirrors the institute’s culture of caring for and inspiring its members. IITGN lives through its students and the Convocation at IITGN serves to portray this ethos, read the official website.