News / Education / News / IIT Hyderabad to host the second edition of R&D innovation fair IInvenTiv

IIT Hyderabad to host the second edition of R&D innovation fair IInvenTiv

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 02:13 PM IST

IInvenTiv-2024 is a platform to highlight the impact of the research and innovation carried out by the top Higher Education Institutes in our country.

The second edition of the Ministry of Education's flagship event IInvenTiv-2024 will be hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on 19th and 20th of January 2024.

The collaboration by the HEIs will feature the top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions nationwide.(Handout)
According to a press release by IITH, this mega Research and Development (R&D) fair will be the expanded participation from various institutes. Beyond the 23 IITs, leading HEIs such as NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions in the country will present their exemplary work to both academic and industry stakeholders.

“The second edition of IInvenTiv, hosted by IIT Hyderabad, will once again showcase India’s spirit of innovation and enterprise and bring together industry and academia to build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to IITH, the event will focus on five pivotal domains which include:

(i) Affordable Healthcare

(ii) Agriculture & Food Processing

(iii) Sustainable Technologies including Climate change, E-mobility, Clean Energy

(iv) Defence and Space

(v) Industry 4.0

The collaboration by the HEIs will feature the top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions nationwide, informed the press release.

The selected projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths during the mega event. Representatives from more than 2000 Industries apart from several key officials from the Government are expected to be present at the inaugural event, said IITH.

New Delhi
Monday, January 08, 2024
